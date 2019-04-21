Police searching for three missing siblings

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating three missing siblings last seen in midtown.

The three, between the ages of 12 and 14, were last seen in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Vaughan Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

The eldest of the three is 14-year-old Laura Emilia Cortez. She’s described as five-foot-one, 100 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes and long curly red hair. She was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweater with light print on the front, light cargo pants, white running shoes, glasses and carrying a backpack.

Her sister, 12-year-old Mia, is described as five-foot-three, 85 pounds with a slim build, blue eyes and long brown hair. She also wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a red ‘Nike Air Jordan’ sweater, ripped blue jeans and white ‘Nike’ shoes

Their 12-year-old brother Ernesto is described as five-foot-two, 100 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes and short curly brown hair shaved on the sides. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black sweat pants and black running shoes.

Police say they are concerned for the trios safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.