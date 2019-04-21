Police release more video of break and enter suspect

Police have once again released security camera footage of an elusive thief wanted in multiple break and enters in the downtown core over the past three years.

Police say the suspect targets businesses that use Apple products and one that occupy older buildings. He gains entry using a crow bar or by forcing the doors open.

He’s described as being between six-feet and six-foot-two with a heavy build, clean shaven with short brown hair.

“He dresses well and blends in with regular crowds. He is agile and stands out due to his size” police said in a release sent out Sunday night.

The suspect is usually active between April and December and despite his image being captured on video many times, he has yet to be caught.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Surveillance video of suspect from Apr. 21, 2019



Surveillance video of suspect from Nov. 16, 2018

