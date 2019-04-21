Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Police release more video of break and enter suspect
by News Staff
Posted Apr 21, 2019 8:30 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 21, 2019 at 8:56 pm EDT
Police have released additional video footage of a suspect wanted in a series of break and enters in the downtown core. Image on the left is from break and enter on April 2019 while image on the right is from break and enter from November 2018. TPS/HO
Police have once again released security camera footage of an elusive thief wanted in multiple break and enters in the downtown core over the past three years.
Police say the suspect targets businesses that use Apple products and one that occupy older buildings. He gains entry using a crow bar or by forcing the doors open.
He’s described as being between six-feet and six-foot-two with a heavy build, clean shaven with short brown hair.
“He dresses well and blends in with regular crowds. He is agile and stands out due to his size” police said in a release sent out Sunday night.
The suspect is usually active between April and December and despite his image being captured on video many times, he has yet to be caught.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.