Ontario ticket claims Saturday night's $13.4 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — A ticket holder in Ontario won the $13.4 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

The draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize also went to a player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on April 24 will be approximately $5 million.

 

The Canadian Press

