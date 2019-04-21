Loading articles...

Man killed in Oakwood Village shooting

A man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in Oakwood Village.

Toronto police received multiple reports a man had been shot near Vaughan Road and Glenora Road around 2:50 a.m.

He was rushed to hospital without vital signs, but died of his injuries. His identity has not been revealed.

The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

There’s no word yet on any suspects and investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to call police.

This is the city’s 19th homicide of 2019.

