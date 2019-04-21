Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Israeli election may have dimmed hopes for 2-state solution
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 21, 2019 2:12 am EDT
File - In this Friday, Aug. 13, 2010 file photo, Palestinian women wait near a section of Israel's separation barrier covered in graffiti, one depicting the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, at the Qalandiya checkpoint , between Jerusalem and the West Bank city of Ramallah. Israel's election this month may have dimmed hopes for a two-state solution with the Palestinians as a way of resolving one of the Middle East's most intransigents conflicts. The vote, in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu coasted to another victory, left no doubt that peace talks with the Palestinians won't be on the agenda anytime soon. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, File)
JERUSALEM — Israel’s election this month may have dimmed hopes for a two-state solution with the Palestinians as a way of resolving one of the Middle East’s most intransigent conflicts.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who coasted to another victory in the vote, has ruled out Palestinian statehood and for the first time, made a campaign pledge to begin annexing Jewish settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Such a step could extinguish any hopes of establishing a viable Palestinian state, particularly if the U.S. supports it.
The prime minister’s expected coalition partners, a collection of religious and nationalist parties, also reject Palestinian independence.
The Israel Democracy Institute, which conducts monthly surveys of public opinion, says support for the two-state solution among Jewish Israelis has fallen to 47% since Netanyahu took office.