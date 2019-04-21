2 injured in incident near Victoria Park and Eglinton

Two people have been taken to hospital after an incident near Victoria Park and Eglinton Avenues on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the scene at Victoria Park and Parma Crescent just after 9 a.m.

A 43-year-old woman allegedly stabbed a 40-year-old man and then jumped off a seventh floor balcony. Both were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening-injuries.

There’s no word on whether any arrests have been made.

More to come