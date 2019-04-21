Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Harris' campaign focuses on black colleges for support
by Juana Summers, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 21, 2019 8:09 am EDT
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala (KAH’-mah-lah) Harris is tapping into a network of historically black colleges and universities to mobilize her supporters.
Her focus on these schools could be particularly important in South Carolina, which is home to eight such institutions.
Harris’ campaign stop Saturday at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg was her fourth formal visit to a historically black college this year, more than any other candidate in the race.
The California senator is one of only two black candidates running in a crowded field that’s expected to include more than 20 candidates.
She’s the only candidate who’s a graduate of a historically black college, Howard University. And the first major party candidate to have graduated from such a school since Jesse Jackson ran for president in the 1980s.