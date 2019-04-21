Harris' campaign focuses on black colleges for support

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala (KAH’-mah-lah) Harris is tapping into a network of historically black colleges and universities to mobilize her supporters.

Her focus on these schools could be particularly important in South Carolina, which is home to eight such institutions.

Harris’ campaign stop Saturday at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg was her fourth formal visit to a historically black college this year, more than any other candidate in the race.

The California senator is one of only two black candidates running in a crowded field that’s expected to include more than 20 candidates.

She’s the only candidate who’s a graduate of a historically black college, Howard University. And the first major party candidate to have graduated from such a school since Jesse Jackson ran for president in the 1980s.

Juana Summers, The Associated Press