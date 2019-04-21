Global Affairs warns Canadians in Sri Lanka there could be more attacks

The federal government is warning Canadians in Sri Lanka to limit their movements and avoid affected areas after a series of bomb blasts in Sri Lanka killed at least 207 people.

Global Affairs Canada has issued a statement warning that the situation in the island nation remains “volatile,” and more attacks are possible.

Terrible situation in Sri Lanka this Easter morning. Canadians in need of emergency assistance should call @CanHCSriLanka at +94 (11) 532-6232. For Canadians in SL, please let your families know you are OK. Facebook has just activated its mark safe feature. — David McKinnon (@McKinnonDavid) April 21, 2019

The government has also warned that the High Commission of Canada to Sri Lanka in the capital Colombo will be closed on Monday due to the security situation.

Sri Lanka’s government has imposed a nationwide curfew and blocked access to social media in the wake of the attacks at churches, hotels and a guesthouse on Easter Sunday.

The country’s foreign minister says at least 27 foreigners were among those killed in the co-ordinated attacks, but it’s not clear if any Canadians are among the victims.

The Sri Lankan defence minister says seven suspects linked to the blasts have been arrested.

— with files from The Associated Press