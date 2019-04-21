Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Global Affairs warns Canadians in Sri Lanka there could be more attacks
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 21, 2019 8:50 am EDT
Sri Lankan Army soldiers secure the area around St. Anthony Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. More than hundred were killed and hundreds more hospitalized with injuries from eight blasts that rocked churches and hotels in and just outside of Sri Lanka's capital on Easter Sunday, officials said, the worst violence to hit the South Asian country since its civil war ended a decade ago. (AP Photo/Chamila Karunarathne)
The federal government is warning Canadians in Sri Lanka to limit their movements and avoid affected areas after a series of bomb blasts in Sri Lanka killed at least 207 people.
Global Affairs Canada has issued a statement warning that the situation in the island nation remains “volatile,” and more attacks are possible.
Terrible situation in Sri Lanka this Easter morning. Canadians in need of emergency assistance should call @CanHCSriLanka at +94 (11) 532-6232. For Canadians in SL, please let your families know you are OK. Facebook has just activated its mark safe feature.