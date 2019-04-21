Listen live to Game 6 of Maple Leafs vs. Bruins on 680 NEWS

Go Leafs Go!

680 NEWS is breaking format again Sunday to air Game 6 of the first-round series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins at 3 p.m.

Listen to the home game now on 680 NEWS. Regular programming including breaking news, traffic and weather can be heard online and on the 680 NEWS and Radio Player Canada apps.

You can also stream the game at Sportsnet.ca/590.

The Maple Leafs lead the Boston Bruins 3-1 in the series and could clinch a second round spot with a win Sunday afternoon.

The winner of the Boston-Toronto series will go on to play the Columbus Blue Jackets.