Explosions hit 2 churches in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 21, 2019 12:51 am EDT
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Two explosions hit two churches in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, wounding at least 50 people, witnesses said.
The first blast ripped through St. Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo.
Alex Agileson, who was in the vicinity, said buildings in the surrounding area shook with the blast. He said a number of injured were carried in ambulances.
A second explosion was reported at St. Sebastian’s Church in Negombo, a Catholic majority town north of Colombo. The church has appealed for help on its Facebook page.
Sri Lankan security officials said they were checking for details. Police immediately rushed to both areas and sealed off the churches.
Local media reported some 50 people with different injuries had so far been admitted in Colombo’s main hospital.
The Associated Press
