Earthquake hits Prince William Sound region; felt in Valdez

VALDEZ, Alaska — The Alaska Earthquake Center reports that a small earthquake has hit the Prince William Sound region of Alaska.

The Fairbanks-based centre says a magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck at 11:48 a.m. Sunday about 24 miles (39 kilometres) northwest of Valdez, which has about 3,900 residents. The centre adds that residents of Valdez felt it.

The earthquake had a depth of 11 miles (18 kilometres.)

