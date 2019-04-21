E-cigarette company installation shut down by Health Canada

Officers from Health Canada shut down an e-cigarette company’s product activation in Yonge-Dundas Square on Sunday afternoon.

The vape pen and cartridge retailer Vype was holding an event in the square when officers ordered them to stop operations around 3 p.m.

A seize order posted on the company’s exhibit says they contravened sections 30.2 & 30.21 of the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act.

A seize order posted on a pop-up Vype exhibit in Dundas Square which was shut down by Health Canada officers on April 21, 2019. CITYNEWS/Tina Yazdani

The sections in question prevent “lifestyle advertising” that promotes vaping products and the promotion of vaping products through testimonials or endorsements.

Based on the company’s social media posts, they planned to run the pop-up exhibit in the square all through Easter weekend and simply said “At Yonge & Dundas. Vype ePod: Polar Mint, until 4/22.”

CityNews reached out to both Health Canada and Vype for comment but did not receive a response.

You must be 19 years or older to purchase e-cigarettes or vaping supplies in Ontario