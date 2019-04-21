Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Driver in hit-run crash that killed 2, injured 5 sought
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 21, 2019 12:45 pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA — Police are seeking a driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed two people and injured five others in northeast Philadelphia.
Police say the Chevy Camaro was heading south on Bustleton Avenue at high speed when it struck a car stopped at a red light shortly before midnight Saturday.
The first car then hit a sport utility vehicle, which flipped over and struck a minivan. Two other cars were struck.
The 50-year-old male driver of the SUV and his 48-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.
Five people in the minivan were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Other drivers and passengers were uninjured or didn’t seek medical treatment.
Police say the Camaro driver, described as in his 20s, was picked up by another car which fled.
The Associated Press
