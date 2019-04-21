Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Condition of Topeka zookeeper attacked by tiger improving
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 21, 2019 6:44 pm EDT
TOPEKA, Kan. — The director of the Topeka Zoo says a zookeeper who was attacked by a Sumatran tiger remains in intensive care but her prognosis for recovery is good.
The zookeeper was attacked Saturday while in the outdoor tiger habitat of Sanjiv, a 7-year-old male tiger.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports zoo director Brendan Wiley said the zookeeper was talking Saturday night. Wiley said she remained in intensive care Sunday but could be transferred out of the unit soon.
The woman has worked at the zoo since 2002 and has several years of experience with tigers.
Wiley said the zoo is conducting an investigation and will determine what protocol changes might be needed after talking to the injured employee.
The zoo has no plans to euthanize Sanjiv, who was back on display Sunday.
