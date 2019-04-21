Canadian man killed in Mexico, stabbed five times: local reports

Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian citizen has been killed in Mexico, and consular officials are providing assistance to the victim’s family.

A spokeswoman for the department says their thoughts are with the victim’s family, but no further details can be disclosed.

Local media report the deceased is Bruce Ivan Allen, a 70-year-old Canadian man found dead in an apartment in the city of Progreso, in Yucatan state, on Friday morning.

Citing police officials, The Yucatan Times reports that the man was found with at least five stab wounds to his chest and neck.

The Times report says Allen’s body was discovered by another Canadian man with whom he shared the apartment with.

Allen was reportedly seen arguing with another Mexican man on the day of the murder, according to the report.

Authorities are quoted as saying they believe this to be a “crime of passion” since nothing was stolen.