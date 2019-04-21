Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
California police say teen lured to assault with dating app
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 21, 2019 10:31 pm EDT
SANTA ANA, Calif. — California police say a teenage victim of sexual assault was lured through a dating app.
KABC-TV reports that Santa Ana police arrested 59-year-old Michael Komoto April 18 on a charge of engaging in sex acts with a minor.
Police say Komoto told a 15-year-old boy he was 39 years old during communication on the Grindr app and promised a shopping spree in exchange for “making out.”
Police say Komoto picked up the boy April 14 and sexually assaulted him at a storefront that doubles as Komoto’s business and home in the city about 33 miles (53 kilometres) south of Los Angeles.
Authorities say the pair then went to a shopping centre, where the boy became scared and called a friend to pick him up before going to police.
___
Information from: KABC-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/kabc/
The Associated Press
