Bonnets, costumes on display at NYC's Easter Parade
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 21, 2019 3:08 pm EDT
A participants wears a hat during the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival, Sunday, April 21, 2019 in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
NEW YORK — The fancy hats and finery were out and on display for New York City’s annual Easter extravaganza.
Participants in the annual Easter Parade made their way along Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue on Sunday in a processional of the wild and whimsical.
The annual event is a New York City tradition that goes back well over a century, when the wealthy would get dressed in their best and go out for a stroll after Easter church services.
These days, people wear a slew of outrageous hats, covered with flowers and feathers and everything in between. Some people dress their pets up as well.
The most well-known reference to the procession is the movie “Easter Parade” starring Fred Astaire and Judy Garland.
The Associated Press
