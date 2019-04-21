3 seriously injured in Gardiner crash

Three people have been seriously injured in an early morning crash on the Gardiner Expressway crash.

Police were called to the highway at Islington Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. to a car that struck a pole.

A rear passenger in the vehicle was trapped and had to removed. They suffered life-threatening injuries.

Two others in the car were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers say there are reports another car involved in the crash fled the scene.

The westbound lanes of the Gardiner between Park Lawn Road and Islington Avenue was closed for several hours, but have reopened.

They have yet to determine what caused the crash.