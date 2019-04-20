Loading articles...

Woman seriously injured in shooting, location unknown

Last Updated Apr 20, 2019 at 7:55 am EDT

File photo of a Toronto Police cruiser. CITYNEWS

Toronto police are still working to determine where a woman was shot after she showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics were in a hospital parking lot and were flagged down around 8:50 p.m. on Friday night.

The woman was in life-threatening condition, but her current condition is unknown.

Officers have yet to find out where the shooting took place and continue to investigate.

