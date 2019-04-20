Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UN says 220 killed in fighting over Libya's capital
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 20, 2019 7:40 am EDT
BENGHAZI, Libya — The U.N. health agency says at least 15 more people died in fighting over control of Libya’s capital in the past two days, bringing the total to 220 dead including civilians.
The World Health Organization said late Friday that 1,066 others have been wounded since the self-styled Libyan National Army launched an offensive on April 5 to take Tripoli.
The fighting pits the LNA, led by Khalifa Hifter, against rival militias affiliated with a weak U.N.-supported government in the capital.
The clashes threaten to ignite civil war on the scale of the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi. Libya is split between rival governments in the east and west.
President Donald Trump phoned Hifter earlier this week, expressing U.S. support for the leader’s perceived stance against terrorism.
The Associated Press
