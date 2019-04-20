Uber driver charged with sex assault in 2 incidents

An Uber driver is facing multiple charges after allegedly sexually assaulting two different women in separate incidents.

The first incident occurred back on Sept. 6, 2018 around 1:15 a.m. Officers were called to Dundas Street East and Sackville Street to a report for a sexual assault.

It is alleged a 24-year-old woman was waiting for an Uber she had ordered and got into a black SUV, believed to be her driver.

Police say the suspect drove away without allowing the woman the opportunity to leave the vehicle. He then allegedly drove to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

She was finally able to exit and police were called.

On April 8, the same suspect is believed to have picked up a 21-year-old woman around 1 p.m. in the Royal York Road and Evans Avenue area. She entered the vehicle and the man drove away without allowing her to exit.

Police say he took her to a fast food restaurant parking lot in Mississauga where the woman tried to get help from a bystander. The suspect then drove her to a secluded side street and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Once she was dropped off later that afternoon, she contacted police.

It’s not clear whether he was the victim’s Uber driver in either incident, but he was employed by Uber.

Taneem Aziz, 36, of Mississauga is facing two counts of sexual assault, forcible confinement and extortion charges.

Police believe there may be other alleged victims and have released a photo of the black SUV he was driving.

Aziz will appear in court on May 23.