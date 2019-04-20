Two hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton

Two people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton.

Hamilton police were called to the scene on the Red Hill Valley Parkway near Queenston Road just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash in the southbound lanes of the highway.

Hamilton paramedics say a man in his 40s was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries while another person was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Four other people were assessed at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.