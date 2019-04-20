Toronto marks first legal 4/20

The buzz around 4/20 has not died down now that cannabis is legal in Canada and Toronto pot smokers will have a multitude of events to choose from to celebrate Saturday.

First off, Nova Cannabis, the city’s third legal pot store, is expected to open at 9 a.m. this morning on Queen Street, less than a kilometre from where the first legal cannabis shop opened it’s door just a few weeks ago.

The official 4/20 Toronto party usually celebrated in Yonge Dundas Square is changing locations to Woodbine Park. It’s expected to begin at 12 p.m. with a number of comedians, DJs, and musicians preforming until 6 p.m.

Others will be using the cannabis holiday to advocate for the more than 500,000 Canadians with criminal convictions for pot possession.

Cannabis Amnesty, who teamed up with B.C. pot producer DOJA, is wrapping up their cross-Canada awareness tour with a final event at Trinity-Bellwoods Park.

They are working to get 10,000 signatures to change the federal legislation C-39 tabled this year from pardoning those who have simple possession of cannabis convictions to expunging them.

Their event will also begin at 12 p.m.

Finally, Kensington Market will be going up in smoke as the Hotbox Cafe has organized a block party on Augusta Avenue.

There will be a smoke-friendly patio, a joint-rolling competition, live music and multiple vendors. The party starts at 1 p.m. and is expected to last until 10 p.m.