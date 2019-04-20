Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Soldiers deploying to flood-prone areas as water levels rise in New Brunswick
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 20, 2019 2:35 pm EDT
A New Brunswick flag floats in floodwater from the Saint John River in Waterborough, N.B., on Sunday, May 13, 2018. About 120 Canadian soldiers will soon be deployed in western New Brunswick to help residents threatened by rising floodwaters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
FREDERICTON — About 120 Canadian soldiers will soon be deployed in western New Brunswick to help residents threatened by rising floodwaters.
The soldiers from Canadian Forces Base Gagetown in southern New Brunswick have been tasked with helping fill sandbags and assisting with evacuating homes, if necessary.
Lt.-Col. Sean French, commander of the 2nd Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment, says the soldiers are also prepared to conduct “wellness checks” in various communities, using heavy vehicles that can move through deep water.
Water levels in the Saint John River Basin are expected to rise significantly over the next few days, reaching or passing flood stage in several areas.
With heavy rain expected to continue through the day, particularly in northern New Brunswick, residents of 15 communities have been warned to remain on high alert.
Greg MacCallum, director of New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization, says the rising waters are sure to lead to road closures in several areas, particularly in the Fredericton area and communities farther south.