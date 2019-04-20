Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Report: Up to 10 students, staff harassed at Whitewater
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 20, 2019 9:22 am EDT
MADISON, Wis. — An investigation has found that as many as 10 students and staff reported that they were sexually harassed by the husband of former University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper.
Kopper resigned in December after her husband, Alan “Pete” Hill, was banned from campus. The university released its 18-page investigative report and about 850 pages of attachments on Friday in response to an Associated Press open records request.
UW spokesman Mark Pitsch said in a statement that President Ray Cross advised Kopper to resign after he was briefed on findings of the report in mid-December. Pitsch says: “The report speaks for itself.”
The investigation found no evidence that Kopper knew about or facilitated the actions of her husband, even though his behaviour was “pervasive and well-known.”
The Associated Press
