RCMP investigate deck collapse at Langley, B.C., home; cause likely not criminal
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 20, 2019 2:50 pm EDT
LANGLEY, B.C. — Police continue to investigate the cause of a deck collapse at a home in Langley, B.C., during a wedding celebration that injured more than 35 people, several critically.
Langley RCMP say in a Saturday statement that officers have been at the scene since Friday evening, but the cause of the collapse has not been determined.
Cpl. Craig van Herk says preliminary investigation suggests the collapse did not result from any criminal actions.
Van Herk says 911 calls started flooding the Langley RCMP Friday evening, with reports of multiple injuries at a home on 268th Street.
He says the RCMP stayed at the scene overnight and will remain there until the area is deemed safe.
Van Herk says police do not have detailed information on the status of those injured, who range in age from children to seniors.
The Canadian Press
