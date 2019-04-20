Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police in northern Greece stop truck with 59 migrants inside
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 20, 2019 5:30 am EDT
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek police say they have stopped a truck with stolen license plates and found 59 undocumented migrants inside.
The truck was stopped Friday afternoon on the highway about 30 kilometres (20 miles) east of Thessaloniki, because it had Bulgarian license plates that had been reported stolen. Behind a few boxes of insulation materials lay the 59 migrants, about half from Somalia and the rest from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Eritrea, Iraq, Palestine and Sudan, police announced Saturday.
The migrants told police they had paid 1,500 euros ($1,690) each to a trafficker in Turkey who helped them cross into Greece by boat, before boarding the truck.
The 61-year-old Bulgarian driver was arrested.
The Associated Press
