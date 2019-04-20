Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Oklahoma woman accused of starving kids, feeding them feces
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 20, 2019 1:48 pm EDT
JAY, Okla. — An Oklahoma mother has been charged with child neglect, accused of starving her children and feeding them dog feces.
The Tulsa World reports that 34-year-old Mary Elizabeth Moore was charged in Delaware County court this month.
The children, aged 5 and 3, are severely malnourished and have been placed on a special diet with nasal feeding tubes. They are in state custody.
An affidavit says the older child told Department of Human Services workers that she ate dog feces. The arresting officer noted the child had parasitic pinworms.
The girl also told investigators that her mother’s boyfriend “throws bottles” at her younger sibling.
The affidavit says Moore denied starving her children and feeding them dog feces. Her court-appointed attorney, Lee Griffin, didn’t immediately return a phone call Saturday seeking comment.
___
Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com
The Associated Press
