Interstate 15 wide-load traffic detour still being arranged
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 20, 2019 12:22 am EDT
PHOENIX — A planned yearlong detour of wide-load traffic on Interstate 15 for bridge resurfacing in northwestern Arizona’s Virgin River Gorge was expected to start in March but remains in the planning stages.
Arizona Department of Administration spokesman Ryan Harding said Thursday the contractor is still making arrangements for detour signage and a new start time has not been set.
Crews will move all traffic to one side of the freeway while working on the other, allowing one travel lane in each direction.
ADOT’s March announcement of the detour said vehicles and loads wider than 10 feet (3 metres) travelling between Las Vegas and Cedar City, Utah, would use a 224-mile (360-kilometre) detour.
KSL-TV reported Friday that a route through St. George and Santa Clara on State Route 91 is much shorter.
