Bus kidnapping in Vancouver, Washington ends, no injuries

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A kidnapping on a Vancouver, Washington bus has ended with no injuries and with the suspect in custody.

Police say a man boarded a C-Tran bus just after 6 p.m. Friday evening and demanded to be driven to Portland, Oregon.

The man said he had a gun.

At some point, the bus driver was able to pull over and let all the passengers off and then continued toward Portland.

Authorities arrested 31-year-old Anthony S. Lybeck when the bus was forced to stop in heavy traffic on Interstate 205.

Lybeck was booked on a kidnapping charge. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The Associated Press

