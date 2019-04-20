Brooke Henderson ties Canadian record for wins on LPGA or PGA Tour

Brooke Henderson has tied the Canadian record for most career victories on the LPGA or PGA Tour.

The 21-year-old Henderson captured her eighth career title on Saturday by shooting a 2-under 70 to win the Lotte Championship for the second year in a row.

Sandra Post had eight career victories on the LPGA Tour between 1968 and 1981, while Mike Weir and George Knudson equalled that on the PGA Tour.

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., won last year’s event in Hawaii for her sixth Tour victory and followed that up in August 2018 as the first Canadian in 45 years to win the CP Women’s Open.

She finished 16 under on Saturday at Ko Olina Golf Club.

Henderson, ranked No. 12 in the world, has one major among her tournament victories, winning the 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship after beating Lydia Ko in a playoff when she was only 18.