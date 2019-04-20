Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Activist: Sudan protest leaders meet with military rulers
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 20, 2019 12:26 pm EDT
A protester plays music at the sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, April 20, 2019. Protesters are demanding that the military, which ousted and arrested President Omar al-Bashir last week and set up a military council to run the country for a maximum of two years, give up power immediately. (AP Photos/Salih Basheer)
KHARTOUM, Sudan — A Sudanese activist says leaders of the protest movement are holding talks with the military council.
Ahmed Rabie, a leader at the Sudanese Professionals Association which is behind the protests, tells The Associated Press that Saturday’s meeting is the third that they have with the new rulers since the military ousted President Omar al-Bashir earlier this month.
Rabie says they want to speed up the transition of power to a civilian government that would rule for four years.
Sudan’s military ousted al-Bashir following four months of street protests against his rule, then appointed a military council it says will rule for no more than two years while elections are organized.
Protesters fear the army, dominated by al-Bashir appointees, will cling to power or select one of its own to succeed him.