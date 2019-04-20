Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2020 campaign trail runs through churches in South Carolina
by Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 20, 2019 12:08 am EDT
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2019, file photo, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., worships at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, S.C. By now, most Democratic presidential candidates have polished their stump speeches. But when they're in South Carolina, they may need to add in a sermon. In a large and diverse primary field, White House hopefuls are angling to develop relationships with black churches. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — By now, most Democratic presidential candidates have polished their stump speeches. But when they’re in South Carolina, they may need to add in a sermon.
In a large and diverse primary field, White House hopefuls are angling to develop relationships with black churches.
That’s because success in South Carolina, home to the nation’s first Southern presidential primary, could come down to connecting with politically influential churchgoing African Americans.
Some 2020 candidates are already working to build their relationships with this community, holding events in fellowship halls and visiting congregations for Sunday services, as Sen. Kamala Harris of California will do this weekend in Columbia.
The visits allow candidates to introduce themselves. They can also potentially elevate their standing with voters if they secure an official endorsement from church leaders.