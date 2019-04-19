Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Worth the risk? It's not easy to put a value on a cathedral
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 19, 2019 3:10 am EDT
This image provided by Vassar College on Thursday, April 18, 2019 shows a 3D map of Notre Dame cathedral. Images by the late associate art professor Andrew Tallon, who used lasers to scan Notre Dame to offer a detailed survey of the cathedral. Tallon did the work to try to get into the minds of the buildings, to figure out what made the structure stand up. (Andrew Tallon/Vassar College via AP)
LONDON — Rebuilding Notre Dame, the 800-year-old Paris cathedral devastated by fire this week, will cost billions of dollars as architects, historians and artisans work to preserve the medieval landmark.
But little of the money will come from insurance companies.
Notre Dame and all of its pre-1905 artworks are the property of the French state and not insured. The French government is responsible for costs like restoration and rebuilding.
Unique forms of property, like monuments or religious relics, are hard to value. How do you put a price tag on sentiment, history and international renown?
“A small number of specialized insurers, notably Lloyd’s of London, are often willing to accept the risk of undertaking such valuations, but the resulting premiums are very high,” says Bruce Huber, professor of law at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.