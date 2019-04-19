Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Wife wields piece of firewood to end fight between brothers
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 19, 2019 3:11 pm EDT
ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Authorities say a wild squabble between two West Virginia brothers came to an abrupt end when one of their wives cracked her brother-in-law in the head with a log.
A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Edward Guy Cornish is facing multiple charges after a fight with his brother in Elkview.
The complaint says Cornish first pointed a rifle at his brother but the brother was able to wrestle the gun away. Deputies say Cornish then pulled out a large knife and tried to stab his brother.
That’s when the brother’s wife hit Cornish in the head with a piece of firewood, knocking him over.
Cornish left before authorities arrived but was arrested after returning to the scene.
He has requested a public defender but hasn’t been assigned a lawyer yet.
The Associated Press
