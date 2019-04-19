Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Wave of police suicides sparks protests in France
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 19, 2019 5:09 am EDT
PARIS — French police officers are calling for an urgent meeting with Interior minister Christophe Castaner after two of their colleagues killed themselves this week, taking the number of suicides in police ranks to 28 since the start of the year.
According to the Interior Ministry’s numbers, 68 officers took their own lives in 2018.
Police unions called for silent protests Friday at local stations in a tribute to the officers. According to Le Monde newspaper, a 48-year-old police captain took his own life with his gun on Thursday inside a police station in the southern city of Montpellier, and a 25-year-old policeman was found dead at his home in a Paris suburb.
Unions said a plan set up last year to prevent suicide should “become a national cause and declared a ministerial priority.”
The Associated Press
