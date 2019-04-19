Venezuela's Guaidó calls for big protests on May 1

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó is calling for nationwide protests against the government of President Nicolás Maduro on May 1.

Guaidó made the call on Friday as he tries to oust Maduro, who has rejected calls from the United States and its allies to resign.

Guaidó leads the opposition-controlled National Assembly and declared himself to be Venezuela’s interim president in January. He says Maduro’s re-election last year was rigged and that a change of leadership is the only way to pull the country out of its economic and humanitarian crisis.

Maduro says the opposition leader is being manipulated by the U.S. as part of a coup plot.

The Associated Press



