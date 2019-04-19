Loading articles...

3 people injured in stabbing at Sherbourne and Dundas

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Apr 19, 2019 at 8:24 am EDT

Three people were injured in an early-stabbing at Sherbourne and Dundas, April 19, 2019. ARTHUR PRESSICK/CityNews

Two men and a woman have been hurt after an early-morning fight led to a stabbing downtown on Friday.

Toronto police responded to Sherbourne and Dundas streets around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials said they found one man suffering from serious injuries in the lobby of a residential building.

Two other victims were later found. All three are now in hospital.

