Man jumps into fire truck after claiming he was stuck on Scarborough Bluffs

A man could be facing a long list of charges after a bizarre series of events at the Scarborough Bluffs on Friday morning.

Toronto police say they received a call from a man around 8:15 a.m. who said he was trapped and needed to be rescued.

However, when crews arrived at the scene, they were not able to find anyone.

Const. David Hopkinson said it was then that the man jumped into one of the fire trucks and tried to steal it.

Officers arrested the suspect on the scene.

“I don’t know if he was stuck and was able to find a way out or if the call was falsely made to attract police, fire and ambulance there,” said Hopkinson. “The Scarborough Bluffs at anytime are treacherous, however, add the winds blowing in from the lake, the cold temperatures and rain, it makes the conditions worse.”

Hopkinson added that if police can prove the man was never in any danger on the bluffs, he could be facing a charge of public mischief.