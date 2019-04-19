Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Report: FTC considering oversight of Facebook's Zuckerberg
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 19, 2019 1:10 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — Federal regulators are reportedly considering seeking some kind of oversight over Mark Zuckerberg’s leadership of Facebook over the social network giant’s mishandling of users’ personal information.
The Washington Post reported Friday that discussions between Facebook and Federal Trade Commission officials about its data-handing lapses have touched on holding the CEO personally accountable. Zuckerberg controls a majority of Facebook’s voting stock.
The Post quoted anonymous sources familiar with the discussions.
The FTC had no comment and Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The commission opened an investigation into Facebook last year after revelations that data mining firm Cambridge Analytica had gathered details on as many as 87 million Facebook users without their permission.
The Post previously reported the FTC is considering hitting Facebook with a multibillion-dollar fine.