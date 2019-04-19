Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Powerful Emirati crown prince entangled by Mueller report
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 19, 2019 11:22 am EDT
FILE - In this May 15, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Abu Dhabi's crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the White House in Washington. Sheikh Mohammed, one of the most-powerful leaders in the United Arab Emirates, has found himself entangled in special counsel Robert Mueller's report on U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian interference in America's 2016 election. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — One of the most-powerful leaders in the United Arab Emirates has found himself entangled in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian interference in America’s 2016 election.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, believed to be the Emirates’ day-to-day ruler, is the only world leader included in Mueller’s cast-of-characters index near the end of the 448-page report.
His inclusion, stemming from his mysterious role in a 2017 meeting between a Trump associate and a Russian middleman for Vladimir Putin in the Seychelles, stands out against otherwise-glancing references to the wider Mideast.
But left unsaid — or possibly redacted — is what motivated the UAE to insert itself as a middleman in contacts between Trump’s campaign and Russia.