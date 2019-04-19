Loading articles...

Peruvian judge orders jail for former president Kuczynski

Peru's former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski flashes a vee for victory as he returns to a court hearing to determine his release, in Lima, Peru, Monday, April 15, 2019. A judge in Peru ordered last week the detention for 10 days of the former leader as part of a money laundering probe into his consulting work for the company at the heart of Latin America's biggest graft scandal. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

LIMA, Peru — A Peruvian judge has ordered that former president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski be jailed for up to three years as authorities investigate his alleged involvement in a corruption case.

The order announced Friday against Kuczynski, which is designed to prevent him from trying to flee during the course of a money laundering investigation, came after 80-year-old was hospitalized because of illness in recent days.

Last week, a judge had ordered Kuczynski’s detention for 10 days as he investigates some $782,000 in previously undisclosed payments from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht more than a decade ago.

Kuczynski resigned last year as opposition lawmakers sought his impeachment.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.