Peruvian judge orders jail for former president Kuczynski
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 19, 2019 5:15 pm EDT
Peru's former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski flashes a vee for victory as he returns to a court hearing to determine his release, in Lima, Peru, Monday, April 15, 2019. A judge in Peru ordered last week the detention for 10 days of the former leader as part of a money laundering probe into his consulting work for the company at the heart of Latin America's biggest graft scandal. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
LIMA, Peru — A Peruvian judge has ordered that former president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski be jailed for up to three years as authorities investigate his alleged involvement in a corruption case.
The order announced Friday against Kuczynski, which is designed to prevent him from trying to flee during the course of a money laundering investigation, came after 80-year-old was hospitalized because of illness in recent days.
Last week, a judge had ordered Kuczynski’s detention for 10 days as he investigates some $782,000 in previously undisclosed payments from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht more than a decade ago.
Kuczynski resigned last year as opposition lawmakers sought his impeachment.