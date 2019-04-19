Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
New Brunswick man gets a year in jail for letting dog starve to death
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 19, 2019 7:38 pm EDT
A New Brunswick man who let his dog starve to death has been sentenced to one year in jail.
Court heard Kyle Springer abandoned the dog, a shepherd-mix named Diesel, when he left his rented home to work in Western Canada.
The dog was left in Springer’s mobile home with nothing to eat.
Images recorded by the landlady who discovered the dog’s body show the home was torn apart by the desperate animal.
A necropsy found pieces of fabric and plastic in the dog’s stomach.
During Springer’s sentencing Thursday in Woodstock provincial court, Judge Julian Dickson said he couldn’t find the words to express his disgust.
Springer was charged with animal cruelty when he returned home. He pleaded guilty in January.
The courtroom was packed when Springer was sentenced.
“We can take a breath now,” said animal activist Stephanie Thornton. “It’s Diesel’s day …. Hopefully the conviction is a deterrent to anyone who hurts an animal ever.”
Springer was also prohibited from owning an animal for three years.
