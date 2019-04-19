More yellow vest protests despite Notre Dame fire

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Jerome Rodriguez, center, a prominent figure of the yellow vests movement takes part in a rally in Paris, France, Saturday, April 6, 2019. Protesters from the yellow vest movement are taking to the streets of France for a 21st straight weekend, with hundreds gathered for a march across Paris, one of numerous protests around the country. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)
PARIS — For many of France’s yellow vest protesters, the stinging sadness that came with the devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral has quickly given way to boiling anger.
Despite their struggles to make ends meet, some made small donations for the restoration of the iconic Paris building.
But they also felt unheard when French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation to speak about the fire, instead of laying out his response to the social crisis that has fueled their protests since last November.
And they felt even more outraged when, in just a few hours, billionaires pledged hundreds of millions of dollars (euros) to help restore the damaged cathedral while their demands remain unsatisfied in their longstanding fight with the French government.