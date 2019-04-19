Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Maryland court won't reconsider denial of new 'Serial' trial
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 19, 2019 9:25 pm EDT
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2016 file photo, Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing in Baltimore. Maryland's highest court won't reconsider its rejection of a new trial for a man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial" and an HBO documentary series. The defense attorney for Adnan Syed had filed a reconsideration motion with the Maryland Court of Appeals over its decision to reject a new trial. Judges on the appeals court denied that motion on Friday, April 19, 2019. Syed's defense can file a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to review the decision in Maryland. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)
BALTIMORE — Maryland’s highest court won’t reconsider its rejection of a new trial for a man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial” and an HBO documentary series.
The defence attorney for Adnan Syed had filed a reconsideration motion with the Maryland Court of Appeals over its decision to reject a new trial. At issue is whether Syed had a sufficient defence at trial nearly two decades ago.
But judges on the appeals court denied that motion on Friday.
Syed’s defence says it will file a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to review the Maryland decision.
Syed is serving a life sentence for strangling his ex-girlfriend in 1999. He’s maintained his innocence.
His conviction had been thrown out but it was reinstated when the court ruled Syed didn’t deserve a new trial.