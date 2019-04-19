Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
How does a Central American migrant caravan form?
by Maria Verza And Marcos Aleman, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 19, 2019 12:03 am EDT
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — “When does the next caravan leave?” ”Can I go? I’m from Guatemala.” ”What papers do I need for my kids?”
The questions pile up on the phones of hundreds of Central Americans, all with the same goal: Get as many details as possible before leaving their country.
Costly phone calls with relatives and friends in the United States to work out the route or find the best smuggler are a thing of the past for many Central Americans. Now would-be migrants create chat groups and organize using social media to leave in caravans.
Increasingly they’re organized over Facebook and WhatsApp as they try to join together in large groups they hope will make the trip safer, and without having to hide from authorities.
