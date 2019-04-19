Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Group apologizes after appearance by banned Alaska professor
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 19, 2019 12:15 am EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An archaeology organization has apologized for the attendance of a banned Alaska professor at its annual meeting.
The Anchorage Daily News reported Wednesday that the written apology earlier that day from the Society for American Archaeology followed criticism after former University of Alaska Anchorage professor David Yesner appeared at the organization’s annual meeting.
Yesner was banned April 8 from all University of Alaska campuses over sexual misconduct allegations made by nine women that an investigation found to be credible.
The organization says it removed the retired anthropology professor from the April 12 meeting in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after receiving complaints.
A society spokeswoman did not immediately return calls from the newspaper, but a statement says the organization is responding to members’ concerns.
Yesner could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
