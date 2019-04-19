Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Feds ask for 18-month sentence in Russian agent case
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 19, 2019 10:48 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — U.S. prosecutors say a Russian gun-rights activist who admitted being a secret agent for the Kremlin should serve an 18-month prison sentence.
The request came in a sentencing memo filed late Friday in Maria Butina’s case.
Prosecutors say Butina was “not a spy in the traditional sense” and wasn’t formally trained as an intelligence officer. Instead, they say she tried to infiltrate conservative U.S. political groups as Donald Trump rose to power.
She pleaded guilty in December to a conspiracy charge as part of a deal with prosecutors. Butina is scheduled to be sentenced next week.
Butina admitted she was gathering intelligence at the direction of a former Russian lawmaker.
Her lawyers are asking for a sentence of time served. Butina has been jailed since her arrest in July 2018.
The Associated Press
