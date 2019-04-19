Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Easter play in Brazil shantytown a voice against injustice
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 19, 2019 10:19 pm EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO — The back streets of Brazil’s biggest shantytown have become the stage for an Easter Passion Play that mirrors the realities faced by its residents.
For the 27th year in a row, people in the low-income favela of Rocinha packed the streets Friday to watch the “Via Sacra,” a theatric recreation of the 12 Stations of the Cross. Residents who organized, acted and directed the play have translated it to reflect the scenery and realities around them. They say the themes of violence, persecution and injustice resonate with their lives.
Previous years have focused on topics like the mistreatment of shantytown residents, but in the wake of continued violence, such as the murder of councilwoman Marriele Franco, they made justice the focus for this year’s passion play.
The Associated Press
