Driver slams car into bank at Kingston and Victoria Park

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Apr 19, 2019 at 9:49 am EDT

A driver slammed a vehicle into the front of a Royal Bank Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue Friday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m., when the driver was then charged with impaired driving offences.

The driver wasn’t seriously hurt.

